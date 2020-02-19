Sign up
Photo 898
Bubbly time
Danced. Walked around town.decided pamper the feet with the foot spa.over did the bubbles I think.
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
898
photos
37
followers
36
following
3
1
365
Mi A2 Lite
19th February 2020 4:19pm
Pat Knowles
ace
No harm a few extra bubbles Brenda...I should give mine a soak too, walked lots today. My podiatrist is in NZ but she taken the basic kit in case we need our feet doing before the wedding!
February 19th, 2020
