Bubbly time by brennieb
Photo 898

Bubbly time

Danced. Walked around town.decided pamper the feet with the foot spa.over did the bubbles I think.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Pat Knowles ace
No harm a few extra bubbles Brenda...I should give mine a soak too, walked lots today. My podiatrist is in NZ but she taken the basic kit in case we need our feet doing before the wedding!
February 19th, 2020  
