The night life by brennieb
Photo 899

The night life

In Manchester again.seeing Paul Carrick,at the Bridgewater Hall.been great ..lot of rain though..had dry our boots off with the hairdryer.! Staying over. Hope it's better tomorrow.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely scene and I love the shadowy effect of looking through the window , I expect ! Makes the scene quite ghostly ! Enjoy ! fav
February 21st, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
As Beryl says!
February 21st, 2020  
