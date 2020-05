Sometimes you just need a wee dram

This was actually last night,found this little bottle which was in a Xmas cracker my niece gave me. Very nice wee dram! joining a creative writing course,and they Skype group call on a Wednesday night,so been writing a short piece,you have the starter few words and take it wherever you want.used to do creative writing every week with a group of friends,but sort of dwindled off to only meeting occasionally..so this will be so nice to do I think .under 500 words . Giving it a try anyway.