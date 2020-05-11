Previous
Next
I knew thats what it was!.... by brennieb
Photo 922

I knew thats what it was!....

The things you find in these sheds..I knew what it was but John didn't. .he has cleaned it and put oil on it am going to hang it in the kitchen.
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
No idea!! Give us a clue!
May 11th, 2020  
Brennie B
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I will wait a bit ..I bet Pat knows what it is
May 11th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Ha ha you mean me...I was just wondering myself...let me see! It could be a peg bag...not sure what the wooden bit is for though! Is it an apron on the back door? Could be a dibba for the garden.... I give up Brenda!
May 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise