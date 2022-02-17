Previous
It's the little things that count by brennieb
Photo 1027

It's the little things that count

I have been waiting for john to make me this for ages..must have had these vintage door knobs 2 years!
and now the bedrooms done ,he has finally done it.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Brennie B
Must remind him to colour the screws! Just noticed lol
February 19th, 2022  
Shirley B
They look lovely and so colourful.
February 19th, 2022  
