Photo 1031
Taking the reins
I know it's been a while, but I'm back! Missed you all. Taken in Killarney last week. Thanks
@happypat
for your encouragement x
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
2
0
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Pat Knowles
ace
Love this one Brennie….. seems to go back in time . What a great time we had didn’t we…. Again in two years hopefully! Good to see you pop up! X
September 7th, 2022
Brennie B
@happypat
thanks Pat!. Great time,not really settled back yet
September 7th, 2022
