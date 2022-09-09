Sign up
Photo 1032
is this my brother?
Introducing No 8.
Billy John. 3 weeks old .jonie's not so sure,but thinks she's growing to like him now.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
3
2
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Maggiemae
ace
A very commemorative photo! He is so sweet and so new! fav
September 9th, 2022
Dianne
What a cute image of them together.
September 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful photo - so sweet - fav
September 9th, 2022
