is this my brother? by brennieb
is this my brother?

Introducing No 8.
Billy John. 3 weeks old .jonie's not so sure,but thinks she's growing to like him now.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Brennie B

Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Maggiemae ace
A very commemorative photo! He is so sweet and so new! fav
September 9th, 2022  
Dianne
What a cute image of them together.
September 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful photo - so sweet - fav
September 9th, 2022  
