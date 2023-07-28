Previous
Me and the bean stalk by brennieb
Me and the bean stalk

Runner Beans shooting up. Got first lot to eat tonight. So nice when they are young and tender.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So robust and healthy , nothing like home-grown runner beans !
July 28th, 2023  
