Previous
Teeny weeny me by brennieb
Photo 1049

Teeny weeny me

Well I know I'm small, all of 5ft ..but theres a tall world out there
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
You had obviously already drunk the “ drink me” potion, to be so small 😉
August 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely Alice effect - love @carole_sandford comment!!
August 4th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
You do look very small 😂😂. Great effect.
August 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise