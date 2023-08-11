Sign up
Photo 1053
I'm just a cowgirl
But windy here in Wales! Nice morning walk with the dog though
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
1053
photos
22
followers
25
following
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
M2003J15SC
Taken
11th August 2023 10:21am
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice scene with the cows.. very still here ,no wind.
August 11th, 2023
