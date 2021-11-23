Previous
Next
Blue Hour by briaan
106 / 365

Blue Hour

An 8 metre tall reindeer shown in the blue hour. The background is Victoria Harbour and the Bolte Bridge. Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise