Previous
Morning town ride by briaan
Photo 978

Morning town ride

This morning people were treated to a ride in an hot air balloon. The view of Melbourne and to the east of the CBD must have been wonderful. This shot is taken from our 25th floor apartment balcony.

Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Moon Over Melbourne".

Grateful for all blessings
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
April 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful to see them go by !!
April 21st, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture and a great pov. I'm not sure I would ride one if offered the chance.
April 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of the balloon floating over the city.
April 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise