Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 978
Morning town ride
This morning people were treated to a ride in an hot air balloon. The view of Melbourne and to the east of the CBD must have been wonderful. This shot is taken from our 25th floor apartment balcony.
Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Moon Over Melbourne".
Grateful for all blessings
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
978
photos
102
followers
127
following
267% complete
View this month »
971
972
973
974
975
976
977
978
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
21st April 2024 8:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Great capture
April 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful to see them go by !!
April 21st, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful capture and a great pov. I'm not sure I would ride one if offered the chance.
April 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of the balloon floating over the city.
April 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close