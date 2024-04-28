Previous
Front Light by briaan
Front Light

The Port Melbourne Lighthouses were built in 1924, and in conjunction guided ships by marking the centre of the Port Melbourne Channel from Port Phillip Bay. For details see https://lighthouses.org.au/vic/port-melbourne-lead-lights/
Looking WSW towards Webb Dock where container ships are unloaded and loaded. This light is no longer used for navigation. It is a significant marker in Hobsons Bay.

Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Autumn"

Judy has her next chemotherapy session on Tuesday 30 April 2024.
Grateful for all blessings.
Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography.
