Previous
Photo 986
Good morning Melbourne
Taken on 28/04/2024, from our 25th floor balcony in Docklands. The clouds and the colours change quickly.
Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Front Light"
Grateful for all blessings
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
3
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
986
photos
104
followers
128
following
270% complete
979
980
981
982
983
984
985
986
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
28th April 2024 8:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Love these deep blue tones.
April 29th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Good morning Brian. While I have been away, your photos have been a wonderful reminder of the Melbourne I know and love. This one is beautiful!
April 29th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely!
April 29th, 2024
