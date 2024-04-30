Previous
Floral Art by briaan
I have the greatest respect for people who are floral artists. Today, the flower arrangement in our apartment building lobby was changed. This is a portion of the full arrangement. I will share the full arrangement tomorrow. A delightful welcome to visitors, residents, contractors and renters. I am still learning the flower's botanical names.

Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Good morning Melbourne".

Judy had her third (of 4) chemotherapy treatment today. No ill effects. We give thanks to God for His healing hand. Last one is in 21 days time.

Grateful for all blessings.
Brian

ace
@briaan
Dianne ace
Good to hear Judy is managing the treatment. A lovely display of textures and colour.
April 30th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
God bless Judy and may He help her get through these difficult times victorious. Beautiful shot. I like the combination of colours.
April 30th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Lovely. All the best to Judy.
April 30th, 2024  
