Floral Art

I have the greatest respect for people who are floral artists. Today, the flower arrangement in our apartment building lobby was changed. This is a portion of the full arrangement. I will share the full arrangement tomorrow. A delightful welcome to visitors, residents, contractors and renters. I am still learning the flower's botanical names.



Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Good morning Melbourne".



Judy had her third (of 4) chemotherapy treatment today. No ill effects. We give thanks to God for His healing hand. Last one is in 21 days time.



Grateful for all blessings.