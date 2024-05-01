Sign up
Previous
Photo 988
Floral Arrangement
As promised here is the full arrangement on display in the entry of "Dock 5", our apartment building in Docklands. Such a diverse collection - a beautiful display that makes me smile.
Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Floral Art". Much appreciated.
Judy is feeling well today after yesterday's chemotherapy. 🙏🏻
Grateful for all blessings
1st May 2024
1st May 24
3
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
988
photos
105
followers
129
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
30th April 2024 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chrysanthemums
,
banksia
,
pampas grass
Wylie
ace
Certainly a lovely and diverse arrangement - though the pampas grass seems to be a bit of a no no in gardens!
May 1st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Very elegant
May 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
another stunning arrangement beautifully captured.
May 1st, 2024
