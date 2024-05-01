Previous
Floral Arrangement

As promised here is the full arrangement on display in the entry of "Dock 5", our apartment building in Docklands. Such a diverse collection - a beautiful display that makes me smile.

Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Floral Art". Much appreciated.

Judy is feeling well today after yesterday's chemotherapy. 🙏🏻

Grateful for all blessings
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Certainly a lovely and diverse arrangement - though the pampas grass seems to be a bit of a no no in gardens!
May 1st, 2024  
Very elegant
May 1st, 2024  
another stunning arrangement beautifully captured.
May 1st, 2024  
