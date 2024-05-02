Sign up
Previous
Photo 989
Good night
May 1 setting sun from the 7th floor garden of our apartment building called Dock 5. The sun is further north as we head for winter. It is now out of view from our 25th floor apartment.
Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Floral Arrangement"
Grateful fro all blessings
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
1st May 2024 6:26pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
May 2nd, 2024
Hazel
ace
Fab capture, Brian!
May 2nd, 2024
