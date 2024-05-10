Previous
Triangles by briaan
Photo 997

Triangles

Taken yesterday, this the pattern in stainless steel sheet used as a screen around a free standing rubbish bin along the edge of Victoria Harbour. https://www.development.vic.gov.au/projects/docklands/victoria-harbour

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Shapes". Much appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great repetition. I keep looking for the odd one out.
May 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise