Previous
Photo 997
Triangles
Taken yesterday, this the pattern in stainless steel sheet used as a screen around a free standing rubbish bin along the edge of Victoria Harbour.
https://www.development.vic.gov.au/projects/docklands/victoria-harbour
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Shapes". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings
10th May 2024
10th May 24
1
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
997
photos
105
followers
129
following
Views
15
Comments
1
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
9th May 2024 5:59pm
Susan Wakely
ace
Great repetition. I keep looking for the odd one out.
May 10th, 2024
