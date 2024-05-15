Previous
Golden hour kayaking by briaan
Photo 1002

Golden hour kayaking

Eager beginners learnt how to kayak from instructors. Timed to view the setting sun on the waters of Victoria Harbour.

Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Kerferd Rd Pier". Greatly appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Wonderful shot of this lovely scene. This brings a lot of nostalgia to me as it reminds me of the many hours I spent paddling my canoe in our vicinity. However, my canoe wasn't as slim and light as these, but it was much more stable but heavy to carry around on land.
May 15th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Such a nice feel to this image.
May 15th, 2024  
