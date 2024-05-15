Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1002
Golden hour kayaking
Eager beginners learnt how to kayak from instructors. Timed to view the setting sun on the waters of Victoria Harbour. {
https://www.google.com/search?q=victoria+harbour+docklands&oq=Victoria+Harbour&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBwgEEAAYgAQyCggAEAAY4wIYgAQyEAgBEC4YrwEYxwEYgAQYjgUyDAgCEEUYOxixAxiABDIQCAMQLhivARjHARiABBiOBTIHCAQQABiABDIQCAUQLhivARjHARiABBiOBTIHCAYQABiABDIGCAcQRRhB0gEINzA4M2owajeoAgCwAgA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8}
Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Kerferd Rd Pier". Greatly appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings
15th May 2024
15th May 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1002
photos
105
followers
129
following
274% complete
View this month »
995
996
997
998
999
1000
1001
1002
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
15th May 2024 6:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
kayak
,
oar
,
life-vest
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Wonderful shot of this lovely scene. This brings a lot of nostalgia to me as it reminds me of the many hours I spent paddling my canoe in our vicinity. However, my canoe wasn't as slim and light as these, but it was much more stable but heavy to carry around on land.
May 15th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Such a nice feel to this image.
May 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close