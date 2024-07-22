Previous
Ripply reflections by briaan
Photo 1069

Ripply reflections

One of the super yachts on Victoria Harbour, Docklands. I love the way the reflections rippled on the hull.

Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Hansa sail boats". Very much appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sam Palmer
Love the light as well as the rippled reflections.
July 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great lighting.
July 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Simply stunning, well spotted and captured.
July 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise