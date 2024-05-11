Previous
Shapes-2 by briaan
Photo 998

Shapes-2

Taken on the 9th of May. Everyday people walk past seating made of railway sleepers, held together by nuts and bolts and washers.

Thanks for the view, comments and favs for "Triangles"

Grateful for all blessings.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise