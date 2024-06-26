Previous
Softly softly by briaan
Softly softly

Golden hour view, looking north, across Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne. Love the cityscape layered between sky and water.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Sunset Glow".

Grateful for all blessings.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Zilli ace
Another wow photo
June 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful skyline and clouds!
June 26th, 2024  
