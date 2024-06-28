Sign up
Previous
Photo 1046
Good morning
What a sight this morning! Our view from the 25th level apartment balcony. Melbourne's CBD shrouded in glorious clouds lit by the rising sun. iPhoneXS image.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "From the north".
Grateful for all blessings
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
1
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1046
photos
107
followers
131
following
286% complete
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous scene and wonderful cloudscape.
June 28th, 2024
