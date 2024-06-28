Previous
Good morning by briaan
Photo 1046

Good morning

What a sight this morning! Our view from the 25th level apartment balcony. Melbourne's CBD shrouded in glorious clouds lit by the rising sun. iPhoneXS image.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "From the north".

Grateful for all blessings
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous scene and wonderful cloudscape.
June 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise