This is the North Melbourne Railway Station (foreground) showing a different view of Melbourne. The green structure in the background is the walking/cycling bridge that I have featured earlier. The idle "Wheel" [ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Melbourne_Star ] is shown as well as the "posts" of the Bolte Bridge. The winter clouds are a big bonus. This is an HDR7 image.thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Softly softly". Greatly appreciated.Grateful for all blessings.