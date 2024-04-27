Sign up
Previous
Photo 984
Autumn
Plane tree leaves on a tree in Buluk Park, Docklands, Victoria, Australia. Afternoon light.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Blue Glow". All appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
4
1
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
27th April 2024 4:29pm
Zilli
ace
Beautiful, Brian!
April 27th, 2024
