Sunset by briaan
Sunset

May 3 sunset from our 25th floor apartment. The Bolte Bridge so called "goal-posts" dominate the image. The Yarra river is on the left and Victoria Harbour on the right.

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
