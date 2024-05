Wow!

Today saw a change to the flower arrangement in Dock 5, our apartment building. iPhoneXS.

Next Sunday, 12 May 2024 is when Mother's Day is celebrated in Australia. This is usually celebrated with white 'mums.

I like the variety of 'mums at the centre of this beautiful piece of floral art.



