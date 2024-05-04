Sign up
Previous
Photo 991
Foggy
This morning's view of Melbourne from our 25th floor apartment balcony. 6 shot panorama stitched and processed in LR Classic. Some of the cityscape blocked by the fog.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Golden Light"
Grateful for all blessings
4th May 2024
4th May 24
4
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
991
photos
105
followers
129
following
271% complete
View this month »
984
985
986
987
988
989
990
991
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
4th May 2024 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful panoramic - beautifully done . The fog looks quite menacing hovering over the city !
May 4th, 2024
*lynn
ace
beautiful early morning capture
May 4th, 2024
Babs
ace
Very atmospheric. fav.
May 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture, lovely skyline and cloudscape.
May 4th, 2024
