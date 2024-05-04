Previous
Foggy by briaan
Foggy

This morning's view of Melbourne from our 25th floor apartment balcony. 6 shot panorama stitched and processed in LR Classic. Some of the cityscape blocked by the fog.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Golden Light"

Grateful for all blessings
4th May 2024

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Beryl Lloyd
A wonderful panoramic - beautifully done . The fog looks quite menacing hovering over the city !
May 4th, 2024  
*lynn
beautiful early morning capture
May 4th, 2024  
Babs
Very atmospheric. fav.
May 4th, 2024  
Diana
Beautiful capture, lovely skyline and cloudscape.
May 4th, 2024  
