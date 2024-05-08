Previous
Lines and Shadows by briaan
Photo 995

Lines and Shadows

Part of an architectural feature along Victoria Harbour Promenade in Docklands. The shadows are fascinating.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Door"

Grateful for all blessings
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli ace
Like it!
May 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise