Previous
Photo 977
Moon Over Melbourne
This evening, walking along Victoria Harbour Promenade, Docklands. In the golden hour.
Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Oh My Word"
Grateful for all blessings
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
4
3
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
977
photos
101
followers
126
following
267% complete
View this month »
970
971
972
973
974
975
976
977
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
20th April 2024 6:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli
So lovely!
April 20th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Absolutely stunning! The sunset reflections on the buildings is magical.
April 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a lovely capture!
April 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love the way you framed it and the golden glow all over.
April 20th, 2024
