Moon Over Melbourne by briaan
Moon Over Melbourne

This evening, walking along Victoria Harbour Promenade, Docklands. In the golden hour.

Thank you for your view, comments and favs for "Oh My Word"

Grateful for all blessings
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Zilli
So lovely!
April 20th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Absolutely stunning! The sunset reflections on the buildings is magical.
April 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a lovely capture!
April 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love the way you framed it and the golden glow all over.
April 20th, 2024  
