Previous
Like a cabbage by briaan
Photo 980

Like a cabbage

Taken on 21/04/2024, this unusual flower if part of the flower arrangement for our apartment building called Dock 5, Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I do not know its botanical name. Does anyone?

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Blue Hour". Much appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise