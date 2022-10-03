Sign up
Photo 420
Ferries side by side
Today, Judy, my wife noticed the two ferries side by side at the dock in Victoria Harbour. iPhoneXS. Thank you for viewing
3rd October 2022
Brian
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Wylie
ace
Hm, unusual
October 3rd, 2022
