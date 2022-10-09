Previous
Moon rise by briaan
Photo 426

Moon rise

The moon rise as seen from our 25th floor apartment balcony. Docklands, Victoria, Australia
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, fabulous cityscape
October 9th, 2022  
