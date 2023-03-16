Sign up
Photo 583
Busy bee
This afternoon, this busy bee was captured working on a flowering eucalypt in the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne. Thank you for the feedback on yesterday's photo. Count your blessings each day.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
