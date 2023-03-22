Sign up
Fire service vehicles
Today, I caught this image while out walking. No fire fortunately. This is one of the main hospitals in Melbourne. Thanks for the feedback on yesterday's pic. Counting blessings.
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Mags
ace
Great shot! Glad there was no fire.
March 22nd, 2023
