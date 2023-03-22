Previous
Next
Fire service vehicles by briaan
Photo 589

Fire service vehicles

Today, I caught this image while out walking. No fire fortunately. This is one of the main hospitals in Melbourne. Thanks for the feedback on yesterday's pic. Counting blessings.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great shot! Glad there was no fire.
March 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise