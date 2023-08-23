Sign up
Photo 742
Fishing
A bright warm morning along South Wharf Promenade, Docklands. These fishermen are viewed under a bridge shared by cyclists and pedestrians. iPhoneXS.
Thanks very much for the views, comments and favs for "Old & New"
Counting blessings
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
742
photos
48
followers
38
following
735
736
737
738
739
740
741
742
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
23rd August 2023 9:55am
