Fishing by briaan
Fishing

A bright warm morning along South Wharf Promenade, Docklands. These fishermen are viewed under a bridge shared by cyclists and pedestrians. iPhoneXS.
Counting blessings
23rd August 2023

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder.
