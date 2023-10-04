Previous
Flowers by briaan
Photo 784

Flowers

As some know, we live in an apartment building that has a fresh flower arrangement in the lobby. This is so rich in colours.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for the Clouds.
Counting blessings.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
October 4th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my, these are exquisite!
October 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise