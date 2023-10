I see you!

Today I visited a friend in hospital and it rained most of the day. My wife, Judy caught our domestic short haired tabbie, 'Astro' in one of his favourite spots to nap. A cylinder with a side opening and a soft top for relaxing. Here Astro looks out of the side opening. iPhoneXS. Thank you Judy.

Thanks for the views, comments and favs for yesterday's flowers.

Counting blessings.