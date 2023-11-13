Sign up
Previous
Photo 819
Floral art
Then latest flower arrangement for our apartment building is white. Residents, visitors and contractors see the arrangement in the lobby as they walk to the lifts/elevators.
Taking it easy as I recover from surgery.
Counting blessings
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
5
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
819
photos
66
followers
77
following
224% complete
812
813
814
815
816
817
818
819
Dione Giorgio
Beautiiful flowers. Great shot and pov to capture also the shadows. Get well very soon.
November 13th, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful floral arrangement. Sorry to hear you have had surgery, wishing you a speedy recovery.
November 13th, 2023
Wylie
ace
Pretty flowers. i hope your recovery goes well.
November 13th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Lovely
November 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
What lovely blooms!
November 13th, 2023
