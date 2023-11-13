Previous
Floral art by briaan
Floral art

Then latest flower arrangement for our apartment building is white. Residents, visitors and contractors see the arrangement in the lobby as they walk to the lifts/elevators.
Taking it easy as I recover from surgery.
Counting blessings
Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Dione Giorgio
Beautiiful flowers. Great shot and pov to capture also the shadows. Get well very soon.
November 13th, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful floral arrangement. Sorry to hear you have had surgery, wishing you a speedy recovery.
November 13th, 2023  
Wylie ace
Pretty flowers. i hope your recovery goes well.
November 13th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Lovely
November 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
What lovely blooms!
November 13th, 2023  
