Today, when I visited my wife (Judy) in hospital, I took this image of Melbourne CBD from St Vincent's Private Hospital in Richmond. Taken from the 8th floor through a double glazed window. This is the result of an HDR using 7 exposures.
Judy has been diagnosed with lung cancer.
A good friend of mine was diagnosed with lung cancer two months ago. She has been having radiation and I took her to the hospital yesterday for her appointment.