Melbourne CBD by briaan
Melbourne CBD

Today, when I visited my wife (Judy) in hospital, I took this image of Melbourne CBD from St Vincent's Private Hospital in Richmond. Taken from the 8th floor through a double glazed window. This is the result of an HDR using 7 exposures.
Judy has been diagnosed with lung cancer.
Thanks very much for your views, comments and favs for "Dawning"
Grateful for blessings
Brian

Wylie ace
So sorry to hear that diagnosis, Brian. Best wishes to you both.
December 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So sorry to hear this news. Hoping that your wife gets the best care possible.
December 6th, 2023  
Dianne
So hard to have news like that. I hope you have family and friends to support you both.
December 6th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Sorry to hear that sort of news.
December 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Oh Brian I am so sorry to hear this and wish you both all the best. We have two very close friends who have the same diagnosis and I am beside myself. I will keep you both in my prayers and hope Judy gets the best treatment possible.
December 6th, 2023  
Babs ace
So sorry to hear about your wife's diagnosis. I do hope she is able to have treatment.

A good friend of mine was diagnosed with lung cancer two months ago. She has been having radiation and I took her to the hospital yesterday for her appointment.
December 6th, 2023  
