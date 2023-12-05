Sign up
Previous
Photo 841
Dawning
A blue hour snap of Melbourne's CBD. Viewed from our 25th floor apartment balcony.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Reflection"
Grateful for blessings
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
5
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
841
photos
82
followers
111
following
230% complete
View this month »
834
835
836
837
838
839
840
841
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
5th December 2023 5:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
A lovely awakening to the day
December 5th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
December 5th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
lovely shot across the architecture
December 5th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful start to another day!
December 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
You are such an early bird but good that you see these great colours.
December 5th, 2023
