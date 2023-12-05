Previous
Dawning by briaan
Dawning

A blue hour snap of Melbourne's CBD. Viewed from our 25th floor apartment balcony.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Reflection"
Grateful for blessings
Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Judith Johnson
A lovely awakening to the day
December 5th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Fantastic
December 5th, 2023  
Phil Sandford
lovely shot across the architecture
December 5th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
A wonderful start to another day!
December 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
You are such an early bird but good that you see these great colours.
December 5th, 2023  
