Previous
Photo 840
Reflection
A few minutes before sunset. A view across Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. iPhoneXS
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Dusk"
Grateful for blessings
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
5
5
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
840
photos
82
followers
111
following
833
834
835
836
837
838
839
840
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
4th December 2023 8:27pm
Babs
ace
So beautiful. fav.
December 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
So very lovely with a bit of ripples on the water.
December 4th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
December 4th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
December 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful, lovely light, stillness and the gentle ripples on the water ! fav
December 4th, 2023
