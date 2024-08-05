Sign up
Yellow
This is a photo stack of 43 individual shots processed in LR Classic and Photoshop. The combination of blooms gives a remarkable impact for me.
Thanks you for view, comments and favs for "Stamford Plaza Hotel". All appreciated.
5th August 2024
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
5th August 2024 4:44pm
flowers
,
flower arrangement
,
photo-stack
Zilli
ace
Amazing results!
August 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely done.
August 5th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Makes an amazing bouquet. Fabulous work.
August 5th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Terrific clarity!
August 5th, 2024
