Previous
Photo 1112
Closer
Taken on 06/09/2024. Magnificent orchid blooms shared yesterday.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Cymbidium". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all God's blessings.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1112
photos
112
followers
134
following
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
6th September 2024 4:42pm
orchid
,
cymbidium
