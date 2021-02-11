Sign up
Photo 1624
Trash but photogenic
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
2
0
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
1812
photos
122
followers
82
following
444% complete
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd February 2021 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rust
,
bicycle
,
bell
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot.
February 10th, 2021
Brigette
ace
@ludwigsdiana
actually there is something that really appeals to me also about the shot!!
February 10th, 2021
