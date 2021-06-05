Previous
Next
Temptation by brigette
Photo 1711

Temptation

Since the 2011 earthquake that left large Christchurch city blocks flattened there has been a wonderful explosion of street art.
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
468% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nicole Campbell ace
This is beautiful street art
June 5th, 2021  
Carrie Shepeard
Cool mural!
June 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise