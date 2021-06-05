Sign up
Photo 1711
Temptation
Since the 2011 earthquake that left large Christchurch city blocks flattened there has been a wonderful explosion of street art.
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Tags
street
pink
art
street art
recovery
Nicole Campbell
ace
This is beautiful street art
June 5th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
Cool mural!
June 5th, 2021
