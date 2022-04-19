Sign up
Leaf and feather - two objects found
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
Brigette
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2096
photos
129
followers
81
following
1897
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th April 2022 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-129
Diana
Lovely find and shot, that leaf has a beautiful colour.
April 19th, 2022
