ANZAC Remembrance by brigette
Photo 1901

ANZAC Remembrance

Final is series of 3 for ANZAC Day
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Wylie ace
Such a lot of crosses, so sad. Sorry I missed your series, though I did put up one myself on the day.
April 27th, 2022  
Brigette ace
@pusspup sorry i missed yours too. I watched a re-run of Dunkirk on Monday - still a strong film
April 27th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Good to see a recognisance for this sad event!
April 27th, 2022  
