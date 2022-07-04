Previous
Sunrise by brigette
Sunrise

For the ETSOOI and song title challlenges

Nora Jones - Sunrise https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fd02pGJx0s0
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Shanne
That's a fun ETSOOI (I go back as far as the ETCO version from Jani Maki).
July 4th, 2022  
