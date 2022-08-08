Sign up
Photo 1960
Blue skies and a pink magnolia
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
31st July 2022 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
sky
,
blue
,
flower
,
winter
,
pink
,
spring
,
magnolia
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and colours!
August 9th, 2022
